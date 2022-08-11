Eagle Rock - After moving here more than twenty years ago, Patricia Vuagniaux found herself driving to Los Feliz for a good cup of coffee.
A love of coffee and community inspired Vuagniaux to open Swork, Eagle Rock's first dedicated coffee bar. Now, 21 years later, Vuagniaux has left the coffee business behind.
“Some people can do it for 50 years, I don’t think that’s me,” Vuagniaux said, citing health concerns as her main reason for closing. “I think 21 years is a good run.”
Swork opened in a renovated storefront at the prominent corner of Eagle Rock and Colorado boulevards.
“I feel it was like a unicorn,” she said of Swork. “It was beautiful. It was easy, and it was fun. “This was back in 2001. It feels like it was an easier time.”
But trouble began brewing, particularly in recent years.
Faced with pandemic prohibitions, Vuagniaux protested by setting out sidewalk bistro tables despite restrictions. Then she found herself at odds with unhoused residents -- even though she handed out free pastries and water to the homeless.
Two of her employees were attacked, she said. One was assaulted by a woman as he tried to move a table where she was sitting at closing time. Separately, a man who had masturbated inside Swork spat on a worker.
“We look like the bad guys for calling the police because an employee just got spit on in their face,” said Vuagniaux.
Both employees quit. That brings up another recent stressor: Staffing. Workers are harder to find.
“When I would run a Craigslist ad prior to the pandemic, I’d get 80 applicants,” Vuagniaux said. Later ads would attract only about five applicants.
But since the beginning of August, that’s all been behind her.
Arthur Sohrabian and Alan Janoyan of Unincorporated Coffee Roasters took over Swork. Vuagniaux visited their Altadena shop, where she was able to observe operations and employee relations before deciding to hand over her business.
“I feel privileged, honored that I was able to have a business for this long,” Vuagniaux said, and “to be able to survive the pandemic, because a lot of my friends who owned businesses did not.”
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
