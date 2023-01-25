Eagle Rock - The new Vidiots theater has been just about ready to open — for years.
Now, the cinema and store face yet another public hearing next month after a lawsuit was filed against the city over its approval of a beer and wine permit.
“We have not yet announced an opening day,” said Maggie Mackay, the executive director of Vidiots, “but our goal is very much to open for the public in early 2023.”
When news of the project first emerged, the opening was projected to be in the autumn of 2020.
The plan was to take an alternative video store that operated in Santa Monica from 1985 to 2017 and reopen it as a rental store, 271-seat theater, and social space at the old Eagle Theatre at Eagle Rock Boulevard and Yosemite Drive.
But first, a lot of renovations were required. And then came the pandemic.
“Delays to our opening have been the direct result of the pandemic and the cascade of supply chain, shipping issues, City delays, and all other challenges that have cropped up in the wake of such a debilitating global event,” Mackay said.
The building, which dates back to 1928, has been completely rehabilitated and includes a state-of-the-art sound and projection system for the cinema.
But there’s a hang-up with the beer-and-wine permit. A lawsuit -- Katherine Rubenstein v. the City of Los Angeles -- by nearby neighbors was filed after the officials signed off on relaxing conditions over required parking, security personnel and an 11 pm closing time.
That lawsuit prompted a new Planning Department hearing on Feb. 8 over the permit. Meanwhile, separate hearings over the lawsuit continue in court.
The Eagle Rock Association, a supporter of the Vidiots project, stands by its push for looser parking and other restrictions, said President Greg Merideth. Such restrictions "would have made this important preservation and community arts project on Eagle Rock Boulevard infeasible.”
