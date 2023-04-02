Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
In the mid-70s, there were practically no parrots in Los Angeles. Now, thousands of the squawkers call L.A. home.
Eagle Rock -- In the mid-70s, you’d be hard-pressed to see or hear a parrot in the Los Angeles skies.
Now, thousands of the squawkers, like the prevalent red-crowned parrot, are comfortably roosting in neighborhood trees, swarming from branch to branch, and screeching in decibels that could raise the dead.
For all the headaches parrots cause, the LA landscape could be critical to its survival. Parrots were brought here from their native Mexico as pets, and now their native ranges are disappearing to development.
Scientists at Occidental College’s Moore Lab of Zoology have been studying the DNA of L.A. parrots to understand how these birds have adjusted and evolved -- and how our L.A. flocks could once again re-populate their homelands.
Residents are encouraged to upload photos of parrots to iNaturalist – especially large roosts – and follow the FLAPP project set up by the Moore Lab.
Squawk on!
190 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.