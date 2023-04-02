A red crowned parrot peeks out of a hole in a tree

In the mid-70s, there were practically no parrots in Los Angeles. Now, thousands of the squawkers call L.A. home.

Eagle Rock -- In the mid-70s, you’d be hard-pressed to see or hear a parrot in the Los Angeles skies.

Now, thousands of the squawkers, like the prevalent red-crowned parrot, are comfortably roosting in neighborhood trees, swarming from branch to branch, and screeching in decibels that could raise the dead.

190 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

190 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Load comments