Eagle Rock - Occidental College said that two students tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, a campus official said on Monday.

One student is in quarantine off campus; the other is self isolating on the Eagle Rock campus in the Berkus dorm along with others who may have come in close contact with the student.

"As a reminder to everyone, while vaccines access is up and more facilities are open, we are not out of the woods yet," said Sara Semal, Senior Director of Student Wellness, in a statement. "It is important to continue to mask, socially distance, maintain small social groups, work remotely when possible, get tested regularly,limit travel, and be vigilant about your health and the health of those around you." 

