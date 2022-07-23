1500 yosemite drive map

Eagle Rock --  Two men were wounded in a pair of separate shootings less than 24 hours apart on Yosemite Drive, police said.

The first shooting occurred on Friday at about 11 am in the 1500 block of Yosemite, said LAPD spokesperson Rosario Cervantes. A man and woman driving in a vehicle opened fire on a male victim, who was struck and was transported to a hospital in critical condition, Cervantes said.

