Eagle Rock -- The driver of a van who followed an Occidental College student in her vehicle back to campus has been warned to stay away from the school, officials said.

The female student said the male driver of a brown, late-model van began following her at about 6 pm near Eagle Rock Boulevard and Fair Park Avenue, according to a campus-wide email sent out last Sunday, Sept. 15 by college Safety Director Rick C. Tanksley.

After she parked on campus, the same van pulled up alongside her vehicle and the man tried to talk to her but she drove away. Officials at campus security were alerted about the incident and were able to record the van's license plate number as it drove off campus.

A short time after the first incident, a second female student reported that a man in a similar van stopped the vehicle on a campus road and stared at her.

The L.A. Police Department said it appeared no crime had been committed but later made contact with the van driver and "advised him that his actions had been reported to the police and that he was prohibited from again being on Oxy's campus," said Tanksely's email.

LAPD also said it would increase patrols in the area over the weekend.

"These two incidents should serve to remind us to always be aware of your surroundings and to immediately report suspicious people and activity to Camus Safety," Tanksely said. "It was through [the students'] quick actions that we are able to locate the van and obtain crucial license plate information."

Occidental College spokesman Jim Tranquada confirmed that the email did come from campus security. of the email and, as of today, "we have had no further reports of similar incidents."