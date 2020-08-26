Eagle Rock -- Fire crews knocked down a brush and vehicle fire that broke out this morning alongside the 134 Freeway, prompting the shut down of eastbound traffic lanes.

All eastbound lanes of the Ventura (134) Freeway were closed at the Glendale (2) Freeway to limit traffic from entering the area due to a vehicle crash on the eastbound 134 Freeway at Colorado Boulevard that sparked a small brush fire, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews are working to clean debris from the roadway, according to the CHP.

The fire, which was reported at about 9 am, crested a hilltop above homes near Argus Drive but was prevented from damaging any structures, said the LAFD.

The female driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No other information was available.

On Tuesday, a vehicle crash near Broadway and the 2 Freeway in Eagle Rock also triggered a small brush fire in Eagle Rock.