Eagle Rock - There are two possible futures for Colorado Boulevard - and Metro is showing them in a pair of videos.

The videos show animated renderings of Eagle Rock’s section of the Bus Rapid Transit line that's set to run between North Hollywood to Pasadena. It's an 18-mile express bus lane from the North Hollywood Metro Station to the L Line in Old Town Pasadena.

Colorado Boulevard — after some resistance from residents and business owners— has been included along this route, which means part of the traffic lanes will be sliced away for a dedicated bus lane.

But what about the rest of the street? Will it have two lanes going in either direction for car traffic, or just one?

Two-Lane Option on Colorado Boulevard

With two traffic lanes in each direction, traffic along Colorado would move at about the same pace as it does now. But this stretch of the road would lose about two-thirds of its parking spaces, and the medians would be slimmer, according to Metro.

One-Lane Option on Colorado Boulevard

Under the one-lane option, traffic would be slower by about 20%, adding seven to nine minutes to travel time. But only about one third of the existing street parking would be lost, and the medians would keep their present width.

The one-lane option is similar to a design from a neighborhood group called the Beautiful Boulevard Coalition. But City Councilmember Kevin de León, in a statement last May, objected to the one-lane design, saying he wants a plan “maintaining two through lanes consistent with feedback heard during the Draft EIR process.”

The next step in this development process will be the release of the Final Environmental Impact Report, according to Brian Haas, communications manager with LA Metro. The Metro Board of Directors will make a final decision after that, probably early next year, Haas said.