You may remember Vidiots from its days as a beloved film hub in Santa Monica. Now at its new location in Eagle Rock, Vidiots provides a gathering space for movie lovers new and old complete with a state-of-the-art theater, a beer and wine bar and a video rental store with tens of thousands of titles.
Walking into the space, rows and rows of DVDs organized by genre greet customers. Some, like “Casablanca,” are classics; other films released as recently as last year.
For Halle, a Vidiots customer browsing the shelves opening weekend, this sense of having everything in one place rather than scattered across various streaming platforms makes Vidiots so appealing.
“I’m kind of fed up with streaming services lately in general,” she said. “There’s one thing that I want to watch on every streaming service, and it’s just too much money, so it’s nice to have an alternative.”
Another incentive Vidiots offers movie lovers is the opportunity to find films that are not readily available online, along with the extras and special features only included on DVDs.
“That’s all stuff that has fallen away as streaming has taken over,” Tim Vermuelen, another Vidiots customer, said. “No one invests in the supplementary materials that give you a look into how the thing was made.”
Customers added that it’s more than just the physical incentives of DVDs that drew them to check out Vidiots and, in the case of Vermuelen, purchase a membership.
Halle and another Vidiots customer and longtime film lover, Evan, reminisced about movie rental stores they frequented as kids and young adults— stores Vidiots harkens back to. “It reminds me of going to Blockbuster,” Halle said. “So it feels nostalgic.”
