West Nile virus has been detected in Eagle Rock and Elysian Valley for the first time this year.
Mosquito samples collected in recent weeks in other areas -- including Canoga Park and Downey-- also tested positive, the Greater L.A. County Vector Control District announced this week.
The bite of an infected mosquito can spread the virus to people and animals. There is no cure for West Nile, which can cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea and even death.
This year, the agency has collected 76 positive mosquito samples from around the county.
In Eagle Rock, a positive sample was collected on Aug. 3 near Colorado Boulevard and Figueroa Street, according to a vector control map. A positive sample collected on July 31 was located near Riverside Drive & Dallas Street in Elysian Valley.
To help limit mosquito breeding and disease spread, the vector control district recommends:
Eliminate standing water in clogged gutters, discarded tires, buckets, or anything that holds water for more than a week.
Properly maintain swimming pools, spas, and ponds.
Change water in pet dishes, birdbaths and other small containers weekly.
Place mosquitofish in ornamental ponds.
Wear EPA-recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present.
Report neglected (green) swimming pools in your neighborhood.
City News Service contributed to this story
