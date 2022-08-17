Mosquito

West Nile virus has been detected in Eagle Rock and Elysian Valley for the first time this year.

Mosquito samples collected in recent weeks in other areas --  including Canoga Park and Downey-- also tested positive, the Greater L.A. County Vector Control District announced this week.

