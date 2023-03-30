Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Brian Girgus, better known as a barber and owner of the New California Barbershop in Echo Park, now co-owns Western Station wine bar and bottle shop in Eagle Rock.
Eagle Rock -- A new wine bar and bottle shop called Western Station is now at 2305 Colorado Blvd. - run by long-time customers of Colorado Wine Co., which used to occupy that spot. “We've been frequenting this place for years, hoping that somehow we'd get an opportunity to be the ones to give it the TLC it needs,” said Brian Girgus, who co-owns Western Station with his girlfriend, Ashley Berry. “The chance to take it off the hands of the previous owners was too good to pass up.”
Though Western Station maintains its predecessor’s bottle-and-bar business model, they’ve been adding a more in-depth beer selection, featuring local and independent breweries such as Craftsman and Eagle Rock Brewery, Girgus said. The wine selection, too, is evolving.
“Learning what's out there, learning what other people like and combining that with what we know we already like,” Girgus said, “we feel that we'll have a great selection for people that come in to buy a bottle on the way home from work and for those who who want to sit down and have a glass of wine or a beer at the bar.”
