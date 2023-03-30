Brian Girgus at Western Station

Brian Girgus, better known as a barber and owner of the New California Barbershop in Echo Park, now co-owns Western Station wine bar and bottle shop in Eagle Rock.

Eagle Rock -- A new wine bar and bottle shop called Western Station is now at 2305 Colorado Blvd. - run by long-time customers of Colorado Wine Co., which used to occupy that spot. “We've been frequenting this place for years, hoping that somehow we'd get an opportunity to be the ones to give it the TLC it needs,” said Brian Girgus, who co-owns Western Station with his girlfriend, Ashley Berry. “The chance to take it off the hands of the previous owners was too good to pass up.”

Girgus has been best known as a barber - owner of the New California Barbershop in Echo Park, which has gotten attention from the New York Times Magazine, Timeout, and, of course, The Eastsider. Berry is the one with the food service background, having owned a pizza place and a Slappy Cakes breakfast restaurant in Portland, Oregon.

Western Station

Western Station on Colorado Blvd.

