Eagle Rock -- The Eagle Rock bear is getting around. It's been wandering into backyards, rummaging through trash cans and making appearance on home security videos.

This one was taken on Wednesday at 2:30 am as the bear climbed up the stairs to the front door of a home before turning around after the security system was triggered.

"My wife and I were floored when we saw the video a few hours later," said the resident who shared the security camera video. "I've watched the video about a hundred times since, and it's still so amazing to see a bear standing right there at the entrance to our house, right here in regular-way Los Angeles."

Wildlife experts are advising Eagle Rock residents to lock up trash cans and watch their pets as the bear continues to roam the neighborhood.