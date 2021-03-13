Eagle Rock -- The Eagle Rock bear is getting around. It's been wandering into backyards, rummaging through trash cans and making appearance on home security videos.
This one was taken on Wednesday at 2:30 am as the bear climbed up the stairs to the front door of a home before turning around after the security system was triggered.
"My wife and I were floored when we saw the video a few hours later," said the resident who shared the security camera video. "I've watched the video about a hundred times since, and it's still so amazing to see a bear standing right there at the entrance to our house, right here in regular-way Los Angeles."
Wildlife experts are advising Eagle Rock residents to lock up trash cans and watch their pets as the bear continues to roam the neighborhood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.