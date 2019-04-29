EAGLE ROCK -- It's a challenge to keep a dog park green -- given the heavy use as well as all that pee and poop. But the soon-to-open Eagle Rock Dog Park may avoid turning into a dusty dirt bowl thanks to artificial grass.

The grand opening of the dog park in the northeast corner of the Eagle Rock Recreation Center won't be held until next month. But thanks to an open gate, The Eastsider got a close up look at the nearly 1-acre park, which features wide pathways, large, sturdy canopies to provide shade as well several places to sit.

But what really stood out about the $700,000 dog park were the rolling green lawns. Upon closer inspection, that closely trimmed turf turned out to be synthetic grass.

A company called Forever Lawn installed a product called K9 Grass that is promoted as a durable, easy-to-clean and better smelling "grass designed for dogs."

How will K9 Grass hold up up against Eagle Rock dogs? Will the dogs still stop and sniff at their favorite spots or roll around on synthetic lawns with as much joy as they do on real grass?

We will soon find out -- the Eagle Rock Dog Park, more than 5 years in the making, will hold its grand opening on May 11.