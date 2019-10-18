Eagle Rock -- A 25-year-old homeless woman was found dead in an encampment near the 2 Freeway Thursday night, police said.
The woman was found deceased at 10:49 p.m. in a homeless encampment near East Broadway and the 2 Freeway.
There were no signs of trauma or foul play in the death, according to Lieutenant David Smith with the L.A. County coroner’s office.
The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The homeless encampment is near the scene of the Aug. 25 brush fire that burned more than 40 acres. Police arrested two men -- including the son of Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce president Michael Noguiera -- who they allege were responsible for starting the fire near the encampment.
However, the two suspects have not been charged and the District Attorney has sent the case back to police for further investigation, officials told The Eastsider.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.