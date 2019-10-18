Eagle Rock -- A 25-year-old homeless woman was found dead in an encampment near the 2 Freeway Thursday night, police said.

The woman was found deceased at 10:49 p.m. in a homeless encampment near East Broadway and the 2 Freeway.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play in the death, according to Lieutenant David Smith with the L.A. County coroner’s office.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The homeless encampment is near the scene of the Aug. 25 brush fire that burned more than 40 acres. Police arrested two men -- including the son of Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce president Michael Noguiera -- who they allege were responsible for starting the fire near the encampment.

However, the two suspects have not been charged and the District Attorney has sent the case back to police for further investigation, officials told The Eastsider.