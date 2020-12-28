Eagle Rock - A woman in her 50s was found dead inside a house after firefighters put out heavy flames early this morning.
The fire was reported at 3:51 a.m. on the 5100 block of North Vincent Avenue, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.
Initially, it was reported that two people were trapped inside, Humphrey said.
Firefighters rescued one woman from the 1,282-square-foot home built in 1924 as they battled the flames. Her husband had earlier escaped, he said.
But as the last of the flames were put out at 4:12 a.m., the woman was found dead inside the house, Humphrey said.
The two survivors were being evaluated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries, he said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, Humphrey said.
One woman was found dead and a second was rescued after a fire engulfed a nearly 100-year-old home in Eagle Rock early Monday morning. https://t.co/OTIGRgxLzX pic.twitter.com/7wJzg3X1AA— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) December 28, 2020
