A woman who allegedly brandished a weapon at California Highway Patrol officers on the 2 Freeway interchange near Eagle Rock was shot and wounded, falling onto the 134 Freeway below.
The shooting occurred at 9:11 a.m., when officers responded to the 2 Freeway transition to eastbound 134 Freeway, said CHP Officer Chris Baldonado.
The officers responded to a call of a woman whose white sedan was blocking the far right lane of the interchange and that she was brandishing a weapon.
The woman had "a couple of weapons" when two officers arrived, Baldonado said. "She refused multiple commands to drop the weapons and an officer-involved shooting occurred," he said.
The woman toppled over a low guardrail and landed on westbound 134 Freeway lanes, Baldonado said.
Officers and paramedics rendered aid to the woman and she was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, he said.
He could not confirm the woman died at the hospital although broadcast news outlets reported she did.
A SigAlert was issued shutting down the westbound Ventura Freeway at Harvey Road for the shooting investigation. The SigAlert was canceled about 6:20 p.m.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.