East Hollywood — Can you teach somebody how to be funny?
“You can teach people the basics of joke writing, the parts of a joke, and different styles of humor,” said Christian Cintron, who teaches Stand-Up Comedy 101 at L.A. City College. “I think you can’t teach levity.”
Cintron has spent his summer teaching 12 students to get up in front of people, figure out what’s funny about themselves, edit out unnecessary wording, and eventually perform a final showcase at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank. A "Stand-Up 201" class is in the planning stages.
It’s part of LACC’s Rodney Dangerfield Institute, which began in May 2017, according to LACC spokesperson Shaena Engle. The institute claims to be “the only comedy institute in the country housed within a community college” and offers classes in stand-up, improvisational comedy, joke writing, and an American film comedy genre class, according to its website.
Cintron himself took comedy classes in New York City at Carolyns’s Comedy Club, back around when he started performing in 2005, and currently has an appearance coming up in "Laugh Proud."
He began his own teaching company, Stand Up 4 Your Power, after the release of Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby’s monologue “Nannette” in 2018, Dave Chappelle’s controversial dispute with the trans community around 2021, and two suicides among Cintron’s comedy friends.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Since then, students in Stand Up 4 Your Power have included actress Giovannie Espiritu and Dragula performer Foxie Adjuia. No one notable has come out of the LACC classes yet, but Cintron only started working there last year. So it’s early.
In the meantime, every student has to figure out their own road.
“What works for some might not work for others,” Cintron said. “I focus on giving my students feedback to help them more effectively do what they’re trying to do.”
A lot of comedy, he noted, comes from pain and trauma. But at the core is also optimism and lightheartedness -- and it might take a while to find it, he said.
"I can give students advice or push them to dive deeper," he said. "But you can’t teach it, only support the journey."
218 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.