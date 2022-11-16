East Hollywood -- Only three years ago, LA City College held just 20% of its classes online.
Now, slightly more than half of all the classes are done over the Internet, even as pandemic lockdowns recede further and further in the rearview mirror, said college's president, Mary Gallagher. That's also the case throughout the nine-campus LA Community College District.
And people are getting used to it.
For Heidi Ortloff, a 32-year-old film student who lives all the way out in Crestline, and has a 4-year-old son, the online option helps tremendously.
“I think the advantages outweigh the disadvantages, especially for people in my situation,” Ortloff said. She has been taking hybrid classes, sometimes working from home, and sometimes driving the 75 miles from Crestline - or sometimes even 87 miles from Victorville - to LACC's Vermont Street campus.
A fellow film student, Froilan Grijalva, said studying online can also enable him to work at his own pace, depending on the class or the professor. One great drawback, though, is the isolation - just working alone at home.
“An advantage of taking classes in person is the people you meet,” Grijalva said. “I find it amusing interacting with people who have similar goals as me and who also have a similar mindset.”
What works well, what doesn't
Film is the sort of vocational class for which online and hybrid courses seem to work best, however.
“I’m thinking it’s really in the workforce programs,” Gallagher said, “like nursing, dental tech, those kinds of things, hybrid seems to be working very well.”
But even when it comes to classes that focus primarily on computer skills - such as sound-editing - online sessions present obstacles to monitoring students, according to Ortloff and Grijalva’s teacher, Kenneth Thomas.
“When you’re in a computer lab, you can see everybody’s screen,” Thomas said. “So if somebody isn’t speaking up - you know, because some people are shy and whatnot - you can say ‘I see you’re not keeping up with the lesson. What’s going on?’ Whereas when you’re online, if someone’s falling behind, it’s up to them to speak up, which not a lot of people do.”
Another of Thomas's students, Jennifer Hawkins, agreed that it’s easier to ask specific questions and get things explained clearly when attending class in person. But online classes do have one advantage for people struggling to keep up:
"Our online Zoom sessions are also recorded, which is very useful," she said, "because if I miss any information while in class, or need a refresher on a certain topic, I know I can go back and rewatch the lecture.
What to do with the campus?
Administrators are figuring out what to do with now-empty or underused spaces, Gallagher said. Traditional classrooms may be set up differently as seminar space, for instance.
One new project is still moving forward: The replacement of an outdated 60-year-old theater.
Theater, Gallagher agreed, is one of those things that still has to be done in person.
