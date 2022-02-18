East Hollywood -- An actress who went missing from the East Hollywood area was found dead this morning in Hollywood.
Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was last seen on Sunday about noon in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
This morning, officers were called to Franklin and Sierra Bonita avenues in Hollywood to conduct a death investigation. Later, the county coroner determined that the body was that of Pearlman, said the LAPD.
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
Pearlman was reported missing after she failed to return home, said the LAPD.
Pearlman, from Chicago, is best known for her roles in "General Hospital" in 2020, "American Housewife" in 2019, and "Chicago Justice" in 2017.
