EAST HOLLYWOOD - A 23-year-old man was taken into custody late Sunday night after barricading himself inside an apartment and causing a fire that finally forced him out, authorities said.

It started about 8:40 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 1100 block of N. New Hampshire Avenue, according to a dispatcher in the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The suspect, believed a gang member, attempted to assault someone inside the apartment, then barricaded himself inside and caused the fire, the dispatcher said.

Officers first requested a fire extinguisher to enable the suspect to put out the fire, he said. But the blaze grew to the point it forced the suspect out and into police custody about 11:15 p.m., as shown by broadcast video.

Firefighters kept the flames in check by spraying water through a window from outside the first floor unit of the fourplex until the suspect came out of the apartment and was taken into custody, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said. The flames were out at 11:47 p.m.

The suspect was taken to a hospital while in custody, Prange said.

The apartment where the fire was set was destroyed but firefighters prevented the spread to other units, he said.