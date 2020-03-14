East Hollywood -- Children's Hospital Los Angeles reported Friday afternoon that it received confirmation on Thursday that it is treating a patient, who is between the ages of 6 and 9, for COVID-19.

According to the hospital, the youngster is in fair condition and has no history of travel. The child is also receiving care for an unrelated underlying condition that most likely made the child vulnerable to the virus, hospital officials said.

The patient is in isolation and both parents, who remain asymptomatic, are with their child in quarantine, according to CHLA officials, who said the case has not impacted hospital operations.

"The COVID-19 test was administered while the child was being treated at another hospital. CHLA was notified that the patient was a suspected COVID-19 patient and took all necessary safety and infection control precautions during the emergency transport and admittance," the hospital's statement says.

The hospital has areas designated for treatment of COVID-19, including negative pressure rooms where air can only flow in, not out. That keeps airborne viruses confined to that room.