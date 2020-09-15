East Hollywood - Panda Express pledged $20 million today to establish the Panda Cares Center of Hope at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
The money, given through the fast-food company's philanthropic foundation Panda Cares, is part of a nationwide initiative launched this year in partnership with the Children's Miracle Network. Hospital officials said some of the programs and services that will be supported by the Center of Hope include music and art therapy, the Literally Healing reading program, palliative care, grief and bereavement support and social services.
"Panda Express is one of our largest and most benevolent corporate partners, and we are so grateful for their ongoing support and devotion to help us fulfill our mission to create hope and build healthier futures for children," CHLA President and CEO Paul Viviano said.
"These are challenging times for many of the patient families we serve, and thanks to this significant commitment, we will be able to continue to provide programs and services that are more vital now than ever."
Since 2003, Panda Restaurant Group has raised more than $17 million for CHLA. For five consecutive years, the company has been the top fundraiser for CHLA's annual Make March Matter campaign.
"We are proud to bring the vision of the Panda Cares Center of Hope to life at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and are humbled to be able to be part of the healing journey for the families and kids," said Peggy Cherng, co-founder and co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group. "Children are our future. We hope that through our partnership with CHLA and other Children's Miracle Network hospitals, and this curriculum designed to give children the strength to thrive, we will bring smiles and hope to communities nationwide."
Panda Cares is funded through the in-store donation box program and associates at Panda Express, Panda Inn, and Hibachi-San as well as PRG partners and founders.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.