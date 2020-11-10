An investigation was underway today into a crash on the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway in the East Hollywood area that killed a 23-year-old woman and injured her 2-year-old son, who was pulled from the wreckage by a good Samaritan.
The crash occurred near Santa Monica Boulevard about 9:25 p.m. Monday when Arin Pugh's Hyundai Accent slammed into a wall along the right-hand side of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The preliminary investigation determined the 2012 Hyundai veered off the freeway onto an embankment, striking several objects and crashing into a fence before returning to the freeway and coming to a stop in the No. 4 lane, CHP Officer A. Rice said.
Pugh, 23, of Los Angeles, had to be extricated from the car and died at the scene.
A good Samaritan pulled the toddler from the twisted wreckage.
"We just saw the car smoking, so we pulled over, ran over, heard a baby crying ... opened the door and the baby was OK, then pulled the baby out," the man, identified only as Josiah, told ABC7.
The boy was taken to Children's Hospital Los Angeles for treatment of a head injury, according to Rice.
His mother's aunt, Alicia Carter, told KTLA5 the toddler, whose name is Jayden, is going to be OK. She also said family members would like to get in touch with Josiah so they can thank him.
Anyone who witnessed the crash was urged to call the Central Los Angeles California Highway Patrol Office at 213-744-2331.
