East Hollywood - It’s Día de los Muertos in the time of COVID, and dancer Mariposa Gonzalez came out from Boyle Heights to consecrate the altar at the local community garden.
Gonzalez, who has been doing these kinds of performances for 22 years, said she usually brings a much larger crowd along with her - maybe 20 people, maybe a hundred, depending on the size of the venue.
But with autumn and coronavirus in the air, the group that gathered Thursday afternoon at the East Hollywood Community Garden on Madison Avenue just consisted of Gonzalez, her fellow dancer Itzel Flores, and two or three of their children.
This gave Gonzalez a chance to involve the group of locals who had come to see the dance and add their own items to the altar once it had been blessed. Dancers won’t always involves the audience that way, according to Gonzalez. But she usually does.
Dia de los Muertos is generally said to take place only around Nov. 2. But for Gonzalez, Nov. 2 is the day when spirits of the departed arrive. The living have until the third week of November to sit with the spirits until they have to say goodbye, she said.
A Note From The Publisher
Community News Matters: Support The Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
Thank you to all the readers who helped us get through the past six months by donating and becoming Eastsider sponsors. Your generosity, along with a grant from Facebook, allowed us to continue bringing you breaking news, features and extensive coronavirus coverage.
But we still need your help. To continue producing this website, we will need to rely much more heavily than in the past on support from readers like you. For that reason, The Eastsider has launched a fall fundraiser.
Please consider giving so that we can keep the Eastsider appearing on your phone, laptop and desktop computer. We’re determined to keep you informed and connected to your community.
Please make your contribution by filling out the form below or click or tap here.
Sincerely,
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
- The Eastsider
