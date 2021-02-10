East Hollywood - Authorities today are seeking public help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for critically injuring a truck driver over the weekend.
The 46-year-old man remains hospitalized in critical condition for treatment of injuries he suffered about 8 p.m. Saturday at Virgil Avenue and Clinton Street, said Detective Juan Campos of the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.
A vehicle traveling southbound on Virgil Street struck the truck driver, who was standing on the roadway taking pictures of a vehicle, according to Campo.
No description of the hit-and-run motorist or vehicle was released.
A standing reward of up to $25,000 is available from the city of Los Angeles for information that helps police solve a non-fatal hit-and-run.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the LAPD Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.