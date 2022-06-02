East Hollywood -- Benjamin Schnau’s mother, Ines Ziem, wanted to see the world beyond her native Germany.
Unfortunately, Ziem didn’t get to travel much. The former nurse died of breast cancer at 45. Schnau, 35, an actor and East Hollywood resident, lost her when he was 21.
Inspired by his mother’s desire to travel, Schnau moved from Germany to London and eventually to Los Angeles in 2017.
“She basically sees the world through my eyes ... that’s what I’m always saying,” said Schnau.
Last Sunday, Schnau’s mother was on his mind as he began an arduous journey on his bike to New York City. He will be riding across the country in his mother’s memory while raising awareness and money for small to midsize cancer non-profit organizations in the United States and Europe.
Schnau is the founder of InesAdele, a cancer charity project intended to promote these non-profits. The project is named after his mother and grandmother.
“I realized that we have all these big charities… but then I did my research and realized you have so many thousands of small to midsize charities that no one really hears about,” Schnau said. “For me, it’s like a passion project…my mom would have loved to be in touch with one of those charities…but she never had a chance to do that.”
Schnau has been preparing for the ride by running marathons and riding his bike from LA to Laguna Beach, Malibu and Santa Monica. He plans to ride between 60 and 65 miles per day for 50 days. He plans to document the approximately 3,300-mile journey on social media.
On Wednesday morning, he was headed to Joshua Tree.
Ana Facio-Krajcer has covered nearly every beat – including crime, city hall, ethnic communities, and education – as a reporter at several California newspapers. She has also reported major national stories as a freelance reporter for the New York Times and Washington Post.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
hugs!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.