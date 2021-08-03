East Hollywood - The Ozawa Boarding House is nothing fancy, which is what you would expect of a boarding house. A row of small single room line both sides of narrow central hallways in the boxy two-story building on Virgil Avenue.
It was one of the many L.A. boarding houses that became anchors - and in some cases, hiring halls - for many of the young Japanese men who came to Los Angeles to work as laborers and gardeners in the early part of 20th Century. And the property continues to serve as a boarding house, with 23 rooms and four shared bathrooms inside two buildings.
Now, the property has been nominated as a historic landmark after tenants rights activists and a Hollywood preservation group took an interest in the Ozawa and adjoining Joyce boarding houses.
The decision to file a nomination came - as is often the case - in the wake of a property sale, and a subsequent attempt to buyout the renters, according to those behind the nomination. The now in-active real estate listing calls 564 Virgil "a prime development opportunity for investors looking to capture strong rents in a highly increasing demand area."
“Members of the Los Angeles Tenants Union connected with building residents who learned they were receiving cash-for-keys offers (a lump sum to move out of their rent controlled apartments), and that renovation work had already begun,” said Lindsay Mulcahy, who prepared the monument nomination form. “These buildings' significance is not only in their history, but also in their current use providing affordable housing for long term Japanese American residents.”
Making it in America
The Ozawa Boarding House/Obayashi Employment Agency and the adjoining Joyce Boarding House/Ozawa Residence made their owners -- Sukesaka and Tsuya Ozawa -- prominent and significant people in their section of East Hollywood. Several other Japanese businesses were spread along on Virgil Avenue in an area that was known to some as Madison or J Flats, according the nomination.
The city's historic survey said the Ozawa Boarding House “represents earliest pattern of multifamily residential development in the area.” The Ozawa family -- who owned and operated the boarding houses for three generations - were significant to the development of the neighborhood, according to the landmark nomination.
“They owned eight properties in the neighborhood and were leaders in their community,” the nomination said.
Sukesaka Ozawa came to America from Japan in 1902. Tsuya came in 1909 as a “picture bride.” She had only ever seen Sukesaka in a photograph - a young Japanese man in a suit, surrounded by laborers. While he appeared to be a business owner or professional, Sukesaka was just another laborer. He didn’t own a business. He didn’t even own the suit. He and all the other men in the picture would take turns wearing it for photos they would send back to Japan.
But after a few years, Sukesaka would be wearing a suit like that for real - and Tsuya was a big reason why. She started running a farm stand, and by 1918, Sukesaka was running a produce stand on Heliotrope Avenue. Eventually, the Ozawas were able to buy what was then just a single-family dwelling at 564 Virgil Avenue They then moved that small house to rear of the lot, and in 1924 they built a boarding house in front.
In 1938, the Ozawas’ eldest son, George, bought that next-door property, adding it to the family’s assets, and later purchased more properties nearby.
Anchors in the community
Throughout all that time, 560-564 Virgil were both known not only as residences, but as employment agencies. The exact nature of those agencies, however has been difficult to establish for certain, Mulcahy said.
“While both (buildings) are listed in several sources as employment agencies in the pre-war period, I haven’t found more information about how they operated,” Mulcahy said. “But, generally employment agencies were run by Japanese Americans to help connect Japanese immigrants with jobs as gardeners, laborers, or domestic workers.”
All this, of course, came to a pause in the 1940s, when the Ozawas and about 120,000 other Japanese Americans were sent to internment camps for the duration of World War II. The Ozawa family was incarcerated at the Heart Mountain War Relocation Center in Park County, Wyoming in 1942, and stayed there until 1944.
But they were able to regain both of their Virgil Avenue properties when they returned. Their rental properties took on a new role - helping other Japanese Americans resettle after they, too, had lost a couple of years to the camps.
George Ozawa took over management of the properties in the 1950s, and the family continued to operate the properties until they sold them in 1980.
The buildings now
The building at 564 Virgil still has boarders, according to the real estate listing - and the tenants are still predominately Japanese American, Mulcahy said. Next door, 560 Virgil was converted from a boarding house into a duplex in 1951, and now currently stands vacant, she said.
Mulcahy, as well as the nomination's applicant, Brian Curran, identify themselves with the Hollywood Heritage Museum, Archive, and Preservation Society. Hollywood Heritage tends to be associated more with show business-related history. But the organization stated in an Instagram post that this boarding house nomination will help expand their scope.
"Hollywood Heritage is honored to be the applicant," the organization stated, "as we seek go beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's movie past to discover, celebrate and honor more stories of the broad history of the Hollywood community."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.