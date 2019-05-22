Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

EAST HOLLYWOOD -- A cyclist is in stable condition after being shot in the leg while riding his bike early this morning in what is believed to be a gang-related drive-by shooting, police said.

The incident took place near the intersection of Lockwood Avenue and North Virgil Avenue at about 1 a.m., said Lt. Michael Mabie with LAPD’s Rampart Division.    

The cyclist was on his bike when he was approached by a man in a car who asked him what gang he was from.  The suspect then fired multiple rounds at the victim, striking him in the leg, Mabie said.   The suspect was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

 No further information on the suspect or the vehicle was available.   

