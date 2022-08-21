Injured Raptor over 101 Freeway

East Hollywood -- As he was walking his daughter Clara to school in mid-June, Asa Shumskas noticed a pile of feathers on the sidewalk near a chain link fence overlooking the 101 Freeway. Walking closer, he discovered a red-tailed hawk, alert but not moving.

Knowing something was wrong – he was only two feet from the predator – Shumskas called his wife Frances Tait who, earlier this year, enrolled be a volunteer in the annual Los Angeles Raptor StudyTait was given raptor training and had been assigned a nest and breeding pair of hawks to monitor.

Rehabbed Raptor at Barnsdale
