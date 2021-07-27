East Hollywood -- Fire destroyed a 2-story home Monday night in the 1300 block of Normandie Avenue.

The L.A. Fire Department said it took 90 firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze that broke out at about 8:30 pm.

No injuries were reported.

In addition to the destroyed home, surrounding buildings were being evaluated for potential damage.

There's no word as to what caused the fire.