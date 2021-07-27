East Hollywood -- Fire destroyed a 2-story home Monday night in the 1300 block of Normandie Avenue.
The L.A. Fire Department said it took 90 firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze that broke out at about 8:30 pm.
No injuries were reported.
In addition to the destroyed home, surrounding buildings were being evaluated for potential damage.
There's no word as to what caused the fire.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.