East Hollywood -- As many as 25 people have been displaced by an early morning fire at a converted residential building on Sunset Boulevard, authorities said.
It took about 30 firefighters 32 minutes to put out the fire at a 9,300-square-foot, two-story commercial-to-residential conversion on the 5200 block of Sunset, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 2:33 a.m. with flames showing on both floors.
Several of the approximately 60 tenants were evaluated for possible smoke exposure, but none were hospitalized, Humphrey said. No firefighters were injured.
The displaced tenants will be assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
187 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.