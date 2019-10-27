Eastside 911 fire placeholder
EAST HOLLYWOOD -- Firefighters battling heavy flames on two floors of a vacant, two-story apartment building this morning moved into defensive position as the structure threatened to collapse, dousing the flames from outside.

The blaze was reported at 8:33 a.m. at 4760 Melrose Ave. and tore through the roof before being knocked down at 9:55 a.m. by 81 firefighters at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Extensive damage to the building caused firefighters to vacate the structure within a half hour of arriving at the scene.

They then used hand lines, stationing teams outside on the adjacent roof and ladder pipes to fully extinguish the blaze, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

A K9 team was brought in to ensure no victims were hidden under the debris, said the fire department.

Arson investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

