East Hollywood -- Police today released security footage in hopes of finding the hit-and-run motorist responsible for badly injuring a woman who was crossing a street near Hollywood Presbyterian hospital.

The 50-year-old pedestrian was crossing Fountain Avenue at Lyman Place in a crosswalk about 9 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a red or burgundy 2005-2010 Chevrolet Uplander minivan, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which did not release a suspect description.

Paramedics took the woman, whose name was withheld, to a hospital for treatment of a "severe injury," police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS.