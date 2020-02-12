East Hollywood -- Police today released security footage in hopes of finding the hit-and-run motorist responsible for badly injuring a woman who was crossing a street near Hollywood Presbyterian hospital.
The 50-year-old pedestrian was crossing Fountain Avenue at Lyman Place in a crosswalk about 9 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a red or burgundy 2005-2010 Chevrolet Uplander minivan, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which did not release a suspect description.
Paramedics took the woman, whose name was withheld, to a hospital for treatment of a "severe injury," police said.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS.
This is terrible. I live on Lexington and use this crosswalk to get to Vons often. I pray that this woman survives and fully recovers. If you know the motorist, you owe it to society to turn them in.
This collision appears to be a result of a combination of a distracted motorist and bad street design. Fountain is one lane in each direction with a two-way left-turn lane and parking on both sides. The curb should be bulbed out on both sides of Fountain to shorten the pedestrian crossing distance and flashing beacons should be installed to wake up the motorists from their constant distractions and STOP for pedestrians.
Streetview here: https://www.google.com/maps/@34.0956496,-118.288988,3a,44.7y,82.24h,93.6t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s2RGavhPwS1Ncsh5V0WlJoA!2e0!7i13312!8i6656
