Starting today, Tuesday, July 26, you will be able to visit The Eastsider five times every month before you will be required to sign up for an account to read more stories at no charge. That will also include a free subscription to our Daily Digest newsletter.
In addition, you will need to disable ad blockers when visiting this site.
We are making these changes to build a stronger financial foundation for The Eastsider while keeping our content free. Thanks for your support!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
East Hollywood -- A man was in custody today in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, police said.
Darwin Reyes, 32, was arrested after the boy was found unconscious in a bathtub by officers sent to the 4000 block of Marathon Street at about 2:20 p.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
"Upon the officers' arrival, they observed vomit and blood in the bedroom and in the bathroom of the residence," police said. "Upon entering the bathroom, officers saw the victim in the bathtub unconscious and not breathing. Officers attempted to render aid to the victim and requested paramedics."
Paramedics took the boy to a hospital, where he died. His name was withheld, pending notification of his next of kin.
Detectives from the LAPD's Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section arrested Reyes, and he was booked at the Metropolitan Jail Division on suspicion of "willful cruelty to a child," police said. His bail was set at $1 million.
Authorities plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday for criminal filing consideration.
Anyone with information about the death was urged to call the Abused Child Section at 213-486-0577, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.