East Hollywood -- A man was in custody today in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, police said.

Darwin Reyes, 32, was arrested after the boy was found unconscious in a bathtub by officers sent to the 4000 block of Marathon Street at about 2:20 p.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

