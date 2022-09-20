East Hollywood -- Try finding a shady spot of green at Lockwood Avenue Elementary. The campus has few fully grown trees and, according to a recent survey, only a little more than 1,000 square-feet of green space. That’s about half a tennis court.
Lockwood is one of hundreds of LA Unified School District campuses, including many on the Eastside, in need of greening. In fact, Lockwood tops LAUSD’s new Greening Index, which ranks district campuses in most need of green space.
With less than 1% of the campus devoted to trees, lawns and gardens, Lockwood is looking for ways to create more space for greenery.
“I’m working with (district facilities personnel) to identify spaces we can turn into green spaces,” said Lockwood Principal Paula Kurilich.
The Greening Index is based on how much space is devoted to greenery versus buildings and pavement. The need for parks in the surrounding community is also taken into account.
Activists say the district must hurry to turn blacktop into green space. The extensive use of blacktop in schools is hard on students when temperatures spike. Many of those schools, activists say, are in areas with large numbers of students of color.
At Lockwood, Kurilich and staff monitor temperatures. They try to balance the need for their approximately 350 students to move and play and to protect them from excessive heat.
“I carefully watch temperatures and so does the support staff,” Kurilich said. If it gets too hot, students are brought to the air conditioned indoors. There’s also a covered pavilion and other shaded spaces that provide refuge from the sun and heat.
In addition to lacking greenery, Lockwood’s East Hollywood neighborhood is park poor.
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said his office has been involved in planting street trees in the area and opening Madison Avenue Community Garden and Park. He supports a greener Lockwood.
“We welcome any kind of partnership with LAUSD that will bring improvements to the school grounds at Lockwood,” he said in a statement.
Principal Kurilich said an edible garden or outdoor classroom could be established where two portable buildings were removed. However, she needs to talk to teacher, parents and others about greening ideas.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
