Lockwood Avenue Elementary

Some large street trees provide shade around Lockwood Avenue Elementary.

East Hollywood -- Try finding a shady spot of green at Lockwood Avenue Elementary. The campus has few fully grown trees and, according to a recent survey, only a little more than 1,000 square-feet of green space. That’s about half a tennis court.

Lockwood is one of hundreds of LA Unified School District campuses, including many on the Eastside, in need of greening. In fact, Lockwood tops LAUSD’s new Greening Index, which ranks district campuses in most need of green space.

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

