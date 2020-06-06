East Hollywood -- A man was shot to death this afternoon near L.A. City College, police said.
The shooting was reported at 4:25 p.m. in the 4300 block of Normal Avenue, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
The man, believed between 20 and 25 years of age, was shot on the street and pronounced dead at the scene, Im said.
No suspect information was available.
