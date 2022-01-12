East Hollywood -- An empty Food 4 Less at Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue may become home to a new market, shops and more than 700 apartments.
But it’s not certain when or if any of this would get built. The project has been in the works for nearly five years, and still needs to win city approval.
Meanwhile, East Hollywood grocery shoppers will have fewer options for the foreseeable future.
Kroger Co., which owns Food 4 Less, announced last March that it would close the East Hollywood store and two others after the city ordered large grocery and pharmacy retailers to offer $5 per hour more in hazard pay during the pandemic.
While the store was a consistent money-loser and would eventually be demolished, Kroger had every intention to keep the location, said Vanessa Rosales, director of corporate affairs.
But the increasing costs related to COVID-19 and the city’s Hero Pay mandate made it “impossible to operate this location along with the other two that were closed during the same time,” Rosales said. The company’s decision quickly prompted a protest.
The new project does contain space for a market. But the development has been slowly making its way through the city’s review and planning process.
Plans submitted in 2017 show a complex of four large buildings, up to six stories high, with parking for more than 1,400 vehicles. They would replace the Food 4 Less, a parking lot and the McDonald's at the corner. A new market, smaller stores and a public plaza would face Sunset Boulevard; the apartments would be on top of the stores and in the back.
The next step is to complete the draft environmental impact report. Property owner James Smith said he hopes to finish the city entitlement process soon..
Smith confirmed that a Food 4 Less might have been part of the redeveloped property.
“It was possible but never a sure thing,” Smith said.
