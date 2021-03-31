East Hollywood - The Braille Institute in Vermont Avenue has stood largely empty since the pandemic began - a 16,000-square-foot complex, and not a soul there except to maintain some basic functions and occasionally collect mail.
Like many others, the students have been learning from home, and have had the same crash course in technology as everyone else - except for one thing.
“So much of their world is touch, and we’ve had almost a year now when you can’t touch,” said Jack Follman, programs marketing specialist for the Braille Institute’s centers in Southern California.
So the first thing new students have to learn - before Braille or any other independent living skills - is the computer.
Angelino Heights man adapts to change
It's been a change - but not an impossible one - for Carl Shiigi of Angelino Heights, who has been going to the Braille Institute on and off since 1969, after he began losing his sight to a hereditary condition.
First, he learned how to use Microsoft Teams, the conferencing application the school favors (as opposed to, for example, Zoom). Next, he took a cooking class through the school. Then music classes: An interview seminar with local musicians; a listening class about rock legends; and music theory instruction that taught the 74-year-old, for the first time, how to play in all 12 keys.
Follman said each students has received a “distance-learning kit” that includes a choice of a smartphone or a tablet stand. More conventional tools of instruction for the visually impaired include pop-up braille cells, 20/20 pens (which draw particularly bold, easy-to-see lines) and “Say When” indicators (which enable users to fill a glass without overfilling or spilling). For sensory awareness, the kit includes Tic Tacs and raisins for taste, and various small items (buttons, dry beans, felt pads) to identify by touch.
Beyond that are common-sense items for survival - women’s personal hygiene, a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant wipes, and so forth.
Levels of blindness impact adjustment
How well the students have been adjusting to this depends on a few things - including how familiar they already were with technology, whether they have other physical problems that make them particularly vulnerable to disease (and that led, in some cases, to their loss of vision in the first place), and exactly how blind they are, Follman said.
“Ninety-five percent are low vision as opposed to totally blind,” he said.
Shiigi, for example, still has peripheral vision, just no central vision. He's also very familiar with his surroundings.
"I’m fairly independent," he said. "I try to do things on my own."
He buys vegetables at his local Farmers' Market, walks down to Lassen's and Walgreens at least once a week and frequents a few favorite restaurants. The retired transportation planner is also still using the local buses, as he used to do when he'd take them to the East Hollywood school from his home in Angeleno Heights. (He finds, though, that DASH seems to be running more regularly than the Metro buses, he said.)
But he also has a friend who does none of this.
Many Braille students "stuck at home"
“He hasn’t really been out," Shiigi said. "I think a lot Braille Institute students are in the same situation. They’re stuck at home.”
But they're at least able to get to classes and enjoy themselves online, he said.
As for the school itself, one odd side-effect of distance learning is that it’s hard to say what exactly the enrollment is.
“It opens up classes to people outside the region,” Follman said. “Before if you wanted to take a class in the San Diego center, had to be there. Now you can do it from Los Angeles or Santa Barbara.”
