East Hollywood - El Gran Burrito - a highly visible sight for more than 30 years near Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard - has been torn down.
This and other nearby lots have long been scheduled for demolition to make way for a new affordable housing complex along that block - with 187 housing units and 23,444 square feet of retail/commercial space.
The taqueria has long been notable for the aroma of grilled chicken that greeted subway commuters as they exited the Vermont Santa Monica Metro Station next-door .
The restaurant was also known for keeping late night hours, as well as for taking up a lot more room than taquerias often do anymore - with 2,553 square feet of building space, ample outdoor seating in the front and back (long before the pandemic turned that sort of thing into a common sight), and a generous-sized parking lot.
El Gran Burrito began doing business at that location to 1990, according to a profile from 2020 in the Los Angeles Times. - though the building itself dated back to 1922. In the late 1980s, it was being used as a discount store before Pedro Davila and his wife, Guadalupe, moved in and started cooking, the Times said.
The housing complex replacing the building is a project of Metro and Little Tokyo Service Center. It will be a combination of permanent supportive housing and affordable housing, with 105 units restricted to extremely low income households, and 80 units restricted to very low income households, along with two market-rate managers' units.
