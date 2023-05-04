Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
East Hollywood- It’s not clear who created what an Eastsider reader calls ths Magical Park along Normandie Avenue at Harold Way. But sometime between May 2019 and Feb 2021, a bright assemblage of flora began appearing in the parkway, the the strip of land between the sidewalk and the street.
Anchored by two mature camphor trees that predate the parklet, the 95-foot-long, four-and-a-half-foot-wide garden leans mainly toward low-maintenance, drought-resistant succulents and evergreens - jade plants, palms, a Norfolk island pine, black rose, spiraled cereus, and lavender scallops, along with a spray apiece of more temporary adornments - flaming katy, marguerite daisies, petunias, zonal geraniums, and cape marguerites.
Ensconced near the south end, for those who care to linger, is a vintage bench, apparently added between November 2021 and May of last year.
A letter from The Eastsider to a related address asking about the park's origin has gone unanswered. So the mystery continues.
If you see a street garden, shrine, or improvised parklet in your area, let us know where it is, and send us a picture.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
