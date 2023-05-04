Magic Garden 1200

East Hollywood - It’s not clear who created what an Eastsider reader calls ths Magical Park along Normandie Avenue at Harold Way. But sometime between May 2019 and Feb 2021, a bright assemblage of flora began appearing in the parkway, the the strip of land between the sidewalk and the street.

Anchored by two mature camphor trees that predate the parklet, the 95-foot-long, four-and-a-half-foot-wide garden leans mainly toward low-maintenance, drought-resistant succulents and evergreens - jade plants, palms, a Norfolk island pine, black rose, spiraled cereus, and lavender scallops, along with a spray apiece of more temporary adornments - flaming katy, marguerite daisies, petunias, zonal geraniums, and cape marguerites.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

