In his current solo show, artist Adam Abada captures local establishments like the former Smog Cutter on Virgil Avenue.
East Hollywood -- Drinking joints, mom-and-pop delis and ice cream stands – we often drive by these neighborhood landmarks every day without a second thought. But for 36-year-old artist Adam Adaba, these structures set the tone for an urban landscape that depicts “identity, history and connection.”
And they are the stuff of art.
“Adama Abada: inside outside in” at the Tetrapod Gallery in Virgil Village is Abada’s first solo exhibition with 183 pieces. The New York-born and raised artist arrived in Los Angeles about eight years ago, and he's been creating art since he was young.
In the gallery's main room, Abada’s pen and ink creations are familiar architectural landmarks that give a feeling of fond nostalgia, especially for small neighborhood bars and other gathering locales, like the Fosters Freeze.
In another room are color versions of signage, cheerful depictions of small markets, veterinarian clinics and doughnut shops. Some images are grouped by location -- Highland Park, Glendale, Burbank, etc. -- where viewers can play a game of "Guess Where This Is?"
A filmmaker who travels with a skateboard, Abada says when he first moved to Los Angeles, he was trying to understand his new urban location; these one-of-a-kind places "gave me a better understanding of the communities and their history,” he explains.
Abada is fascinated with the geometry of signage, the squares and circles that advertise a location but also announce its identity to residents.
By capturing these neighborhood iconic imageries, Abada wonders if he is recording and preserving history as an artistic journalist. These places, he says, could disappear without fanfare -- which would leave the urban landscape far emptier.
"Adam Adaba: inside outside in" at the Tetrapod Gallery runs through August 12.
