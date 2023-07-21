Smog Cutter Drawing 1200

In his current solo show, artist Adam Abada captures local establishments like the former Smog Cutter on Virgil Avenue.

East Hollywood -- Drinking joints, mom-and-pop delis and ice cream stands – we often drive by these neighborhood landmarks every day without a second thought. But for 36-year-old artist Adam Adaba, these structures set the tone for an urban landscape that depicts “identity, history and connection.”

And they are the stuff of art.

Sketches Collage 1200

The geometry of business signs intrigue artist Adam Abada who created these images from Eagle Rock.
Business Sign Drawings 1200

The geometry of business signs intrigue artist Adam Abada who created these images from Eagle Rock.

