East Hollywood -- Fire largely destroyed a vacant, boarded-up house this afternoon, but no injuries were immediately reported.
The fire was reported about 1:40 p.m. at a two-story home in the 1000 block of North Berendo Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The same home had been the site of a previous fire.
Firefighters quickly went into a defensive operation, working from the exterior of the structure to prevent the flames from spreading to other buildings.
Crews on the scene reported heavy damage to the interior of the structure, including crumbling walls and a collapse of the second-story floor.
There were no reports of any injuries, and it's unclear what sparked the blaze.
It was the second house fire in East Hollywood in less than a day. On Wednesday night, a 65-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries in a fire in the 1300 block of North Hobart Boulevard.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
