East Hollywood -- A major emergency fire tore through an abandoned building tonight that once housed a medical clinic, and it took firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the flames.

The fire was reported about 7:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Vermont Avenue, between Fountain Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, at a building that was the site of a previous fire, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters arrived to find a 5,546-square foot vacant medical clinic with fire showing from the second floor," Stewart said.

Crews went into the building, but heavy flames forced them out of the structure, off of its roof and into defensive positions, Stewart said.

A total of 115 firefighters continued to pour water onto the blaze from outside the building, which had a one-story and a two-story section. Knock down was declared at 9:27 p.m., she said.

There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation by the LAFD Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others