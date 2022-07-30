563 heliotrope map

East Hollywood -- Fire this morning damaged a vacant two-story house in East Hollywood, authorities said.

The 26 firefighters dispatched at 6:37 a.m. to 500 block of North Heliotrope Drive had the blaze out within 20 minutes of their arrival, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire Through Roof, Partial Collapse of Vacant House Near Hollywood Freeway @CitizenApp

563 N Heliotrope Dr 6:41:33 AM PDT

