East Hollywood -- It took firefighters about 20 minutes this morning to knock down a garage fire that at one point threatened nearby structures.

Fire crews were called to the 900 block of N. Ardmore Avenue at about 8 am in response to a fire in a detached garage, said the L.A. Fire Department. The garage was fully engulfed in flames and smoke was visible from one of the two adjacent structures.

No injuries were reported, and LAFD arson investigators have been called in as part of the investigation into what caused the blaze.