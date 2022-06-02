Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 2, 2022 @ 3:48 pm
Google Maps
East Hollywood -- A fully involved fire at a vacant and boarded up home was knocked down last night in about 30 minutes.
Fire crews were called at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of North Alexandria Avenue where they encountered flames at the 1,738 square-foot, one-story single- family home.
Firefighters were able to contain and knock down the flames without any injuries, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Humphrey said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking and major news from East Hollywood & Virgil Village
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.