779 Alexandria map

Google Maps

East Hollywood -- A fully involved fire at a vacant and boarded up home was knocked down last night in about 30 minutes.

Fire crews were called at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of North Alexandria Avenue where they encountered flames at the 1,738 square-foot, one-story single- family home.

Firefighters were able to contain and knock down the flames without any injuries, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Humphrey said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments