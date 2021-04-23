East Hollywood -- A man was taken into custody this morning after he climbed up an approximately 150-foot-high construction crane, prompting the closure of nearby streets as authorities tried for three hours to remove him.
Firefighters were sent to the 4800 block of Hollywood Boulevard near Barnsdall Art Park shortly after 6 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which classified the incident as an apparent "behavioral emergency." A section of Hollywood Boulevard was closed and traffic diverted to side streets.
The man climbed out onto the horizontal part of the mechanism and at times dangled off the side. About 9 a.m., authorities climbed to the operator's cabin area atop the crane and took the man into custody. Firefighters attached a harness to him and safely lowered him to the ground a short time later.
It was unclear what charges the man might face, police said.
The crane rises above a residential project at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue.
This story was updated @ 11 am
