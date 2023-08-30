When Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez planned to tear down the fence around Echo Park Lake last spring, he met with people who didn’t want him to do it.
He spoke with seniors who lived near the park and held town hall meetings. His Council District 13 staff knocked on doors.
That’s something Hugo Soto-Martinez does, said political consultant Rick Taylor. He meets with his critics.
“I don’t know how really successful it is with people,” Taylor said, “but it’s really a smart move … People like him. Even people who are not philosophically in the same space.”
• Council District 13 includes all or parts of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Historic Filipinotown, Rampart Village, Ridgewood-Wilton, Silver Lake, Thai Town, Verdugo Village and Virgil Village.
Soto-Martinez has been in office for more than half a year and has shown himself adept at dealing with opponents and winning over others.
But the former organizer with UNITE HERE Local 11 is new not only to the City Council but to politics altogether. So he's still learning how the game works, Taylor said.
The councilman agrees.
“There’s definitely a lot of learning that goes into the shift from union organizer to elected official,” Soto-Martinez said.
“We did take our time staffing up our office because we wanted to make sure that we had the right structure in place and the right people to serve the community.”
Those transitional bumps did not go unnoticed by some in Council District 13.
East Hollywood Neighborhood Councilmember Colter Carlisle said Soto-Martinez’s office didn’t reach out for a few months on matters such as alcohol licenses, crosswalks, and food giveaways. Ironically, Soto-Martinez is Carlisle’s downstairs neighbor. But Carlisle said he doesn’t bother the councilman at home.
He added that, despite the early bumps, East Hollywood is lucky to have Soto-Martinez at City Hall.
When asked for his three main accomplishments so far, Soto-Martinez pointed to:
- Addressing homelessness by coordinating with the 40-plus service providers operating in the district.
- Helping make Los Angeles a sanctuary city, expanding legal services to Angelenos facing deportation, and helping support migrant families that are being bussed here from Texas.
- Supporting renter protections approved by the City Council.
But he’s proud, too, of talking with his critics.
“No matter your personal opinions or political ideology, everyone deserves to have a voice in their government,” he said, “and we make it a priority to collaborate with and represent all of our constituents, even when we don’t agree on everything.”
