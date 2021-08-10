East Hollywood — Everyone said the new Thai Town Marketplace was going to open in June of 2019 over the Metro station at Western Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Even we said it.
Well, after a couple of years of delays and complications, the incubator for new businesses and food vendors is headed for a soft opening perhaps at the end of August, according to the executive director of the Thai Community Development Center, which has been putting together the marketplace. Maybe the end of September, she added. Subject to change.
“It gets complicated because of the public dollars involved,” said Chanchanit Martorell about a project that was first conceived back in 2006, and had a lease agreement worked out in 2016. “If it was just just private money, it would have done it in a year.”
The idea behind the Thai Town Marketplace is to offer space to 18 first-time business owners - 12 spaces for food vendors, and six retail kiosks. In 2018, the project got an order from the city to proceed.
So why didn’t the marketplace open back in 2019?
The short answer is that things came up - and as they came up, funding them got complicated.
They unexpectedly needed a new HVAC system - which also meant scaffolding for installing the new HVAC system. They had to connect to a sewer line, which meant finding a sewer line - with the help of radar. And then ... you know ... the pandemic. Limiting the number of workers on site. Shutting down when a worker turned up positive.
And threaded throughout all this are the funding complications. The Thai CDC has been working with about $4 million - about half of it in private funding, through Chase Bank, and a great deal from public money through the city. To pay contractors, Chase could approve funds in about a week. But city money has to go through payroll compliance.
“By the time the city approves, weeks go by. Months go by. The contractors move onto other projects,” Martorell said. When the city city finally pays, the contractor has to recruit workers again. “It’s always the stop and go. The stop and go,” she said.
One thing is bound to help: The project has just received another $1 million, this time in federal money - part of a package of community project funding championed by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). This will go toward cost overruns, loan payments, and all that rent they owe for holding onto the Metro property without being able to open for business and bring in some operating revenue.
When the marketplace finally does open, though, at least the new businesses will be lined up and ready to move in. They were recruited as far back as 2014 and 2015 - through advertisements in Spanish, Armenian, African-American, Thai, and Filipino newspapers.
These first-time business owners have passed through an entrepreneur training course, Martorell said. Several are Thai food vendors - noodles, street barbecue, curries. Another offers Filipino crepes. Still yet others: hot wings, Thai salads, poke.
They’ve been waiting for this for years.
