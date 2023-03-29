Corner store and market on Virgil Avenue

Old & New: A restaurant selling pupusas, tamales and jugos on the northeast corner of Virgil Avenue and Monroe Street. Meanwhile on the southwest corner, a line of patrons outside Courage Bagels waits for Montreal-style bagels.

East Hollywood - It seems out of character for this neighborhood to be called “L.A.’s Newest ‘It’ Neighborhood” as L.A Magazine did in January.

The neighborhood usually flies under the radar. It even landed on Thrillist’s list of  “17 Best Neighborhoods for Eating,” without actually being mentioned by name. (It was lumped in with Thai Town/Little Armenia/Los Feliz.)

Photos of buildings under construction in East Hollywood

New construction rising on Santa Monica Boulevard (top left), Burns Avenue (top right)  and at the Vermont and Santa Monica Metro station (bottom).
Customers sitting at sidewalk tables on Virgil Avenue

Cafe society on Virgil Avenue
Storefront with Coffee and Espresso written on awning

Cafe on Heliotrope Drive near Melrose Avenue -- aka Hel Mel

189 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

189 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments